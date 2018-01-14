PHILADELPHIA -- Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman told ESPN he played the end of the season with sprained posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee.

Editor's Picks Falcons' red-zone woes finally catch up to them as season ends Matt Ryan and the Falcons sputtered on the road and were shut out in the second half of Saturday's 15-10 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round.

Jones on 4th-and-goal play: 'I can make those' Falcons receiver Julio Jones didn't make any excuses for slipping and failing to come up with what would have been a winning touchdown reception in the final moments of Saturday's playoff loss to the Eagles. 1 Related

Freeman played through the injuries and refused to use them as an excuse for his ineffectiveness in the Falcons' 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Saturday's divisional playoff. The two-time Pro Bowler ran for just 7 yards on 10 carries, although Freeman did score the team's lone touchdown on a 6-yard reception from quarterback Matt Ryan.

Freeman initially suffered the injury in a Week 17 win over Carolina. He had been listed on the Falcons' injury report due to a knee issue ahead of both playoff games.

"It was tough, but the game was on the line,'' Freeman said. "It was really more like a PCL and I really started feeling stuff on my PCL. But that's no excuse. You know what I mean? You just have to play.''

Freeman was asked about the possibility of undergoing offseason surgery.

"I'm not sure yet," Freeman said. "But I'm not using that as an excuse. At all."

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman refused to use his PCL and MCL sprains as an excuse for his ineffectiveness in Saturday's divisional-round playoff loss to the Eagles. Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Freeman's primary concern is learning from Saturday's disappointment to become a Super Bowl contender again next season.

"We can grow from this definitely," Freeman said. "We finished, what, two years in a row [losing] in the Super Bowl and the second round of the playoffs. Now it's just important to figure out ways to finish, stay healthy."