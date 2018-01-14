PHILADELPHIA -- Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman told ESPN he played the end of the season with sprained posterior cruciate and medial collateral ligaments in his right knee.
Freeman played through the injuries and refused to use them as an excuse for his ineffectiveness in the Falcons' 15-10 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Saturday's divisional playoff. The two-time Pro Bowler ran for just 7 yards on 10 carries, although Freeman did score the team's lone touchdown on a 6-yard reception from quarterback Matt Ryan.
Freeman initially suffered the injury in a Week 17 win over Carolina. He had been listed on the Falcons' injury report due to a knee issue ahead of both playoff games.
"It was tough, but the game was on the line,'' Freeman said. "It was really more like a PCL and I really started feeling stuff on my PCL. But that's no excuse. You know what I mean? You just have to play.''
Freeman was asked about the possibility of undergoing offseason surgery.
"I'm not sure yet," Freeman said. "But I'm not using that as an excuse. At all."
Freeman's primary concern is learning from Saturday's disappointment to become a Super Bowl contender again next season.
"We can grow from this definitely," Freeman said. "We finished, what, two years in a row [losing] in the Super Bowl and the second round of the playoffs. Now it's just important to figure out ways to finish, stay healthy."