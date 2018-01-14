A Texas man was arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill fans and players at Sunday's Jacksonville Jaguars-Pittsburgh Steelers playoff game.

Yuttana Choochongkol, 40, was arrested Friday night and has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a third-degree felony, according to Bexar County (Texas) online records.

According to KSAT in San Antonio, Choochongkol sent a threatening note to Heinz Field and a television station in Pittsburgh in which he said he planned on "killing Steelers football players and fans before taking my own pitiful life." His messages were traced back to San Antonio, according to the television station.

The Steelers acknowledged the threat in a statement Sunday morning.

"The Heinz Field website received a threat concerning the playoff game vs. Jacksonville. We take all threats seriously and turned over information to the FBI and the City of Pittsburgh Police," Steelers director of communications Burt Lauten said. "We are thankful law enforcement was able to identify and track down the individual to make an arrest. We appreciate the hard work and attention that our law enforcement provides to our communities."

Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto tweeted Saturday night thanking the FBI and Pittsburgh Police for their efforts.

Thank you @FBIPittsburgh & @PghPolice on your coordinated efforts. Although much of your work go unnoticed or protected, your continuous service to protect is constantly appreciated. https://t.co/FZi0N1Hgic — bill peduto (@billpeduto) January 14, 2018

There was no immediate information on whether Choochongkol had made plans to travel from San Antonio to Pittsburgh, according to KSAT.