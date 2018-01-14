PHILADELPHIA -- It had been nine long years since their last playoff win, and Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was ready to party.
As the celebration spilled over from the field to the locker room following a to-the-wire 15-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round, players danced through a lane of teammates one by one, wedding-reception style.
A circle formed in the middle. Lurie, 66, entered it, and he brought the house down by busting out some moves.
"Ha!" Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said afterward. "A lot better than I anticipated. He's in the moment, man. Everyone is in the spirit."
A couple of players watched the tape and offered their reviews.
"He's on beat, man. That's all you can ask for," safety Rodney McLeod said with a laugh. "As long as you're on beat, you're good. I don't even know what that move is, but we were all just grooving with him and we started doing it. We're going to have to start calling it the Mr. Lurie."
"Oh, we jiggin', that's what we call that," added cornerback Jalen Mills, who was matching Lurie move for move. "He surprised me, but I got in on it. I was feeding off that energy that was coming off of him. I had to get in on that."
"If you don't believe it yet, man, go home."#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/9Nn6rmesxA
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 14, 2018
The Eagles hadn't been in the postseason since the 2013 season, when a Nick Foles-led team lost to the New Orleans Saints in the opening round. The last time they actually won was in January 2009 against the New York Giants en route to an NFC Championship Game appearance.
They overcame the loss of quarterback Carson Wentz, left tackle Jason Peters, running back Darren Sproles and others to accomplish the feat, silencing skeptics in the process, and were feeling pretty good about it in the moments after the win.
"One week from tomorrow we come back together and we shock the world again," coach Doug Pederson told his team. "You got it? Let's get this job done."