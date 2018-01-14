The Eagles use a second-half shutout to beat the Falcons 15-10 and advance to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 2008. (1:12)

PHILADELPHIA -- It had been nine long years since their last playoff win, and Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie was ready to party.

As the celebration spilled over from the field to the locker room following a to-the-wire 15-10 win over the Atlanta Falcons in the divisional round, players danced through a lane of teammates one by one, wedding-reception style.

A circle formed in the middle. Lurie, 66, entered it, and he brought the house down by busting out some moves.

Editor's Picks Eagles' defense knew exactly what was coming on final play versus Falcons Preparation met opportunity Saturday night for Philly's defense, with the Eagles diagnosing the Falcons' last-gasp effort and snuffing it out.

'Underdog' Eagles celebrate win in dog masks The Eagles were fueled all week by their underdog status for their home playoff game against the Falcons, and veterans Chris Long and Lane Johnson decided to buy, and then wear, German shepherd masks after Philadelphia's victory to hammer the point home.

Nick Foles, Eagles prove doubters wrong, advance to NFC title game The underdog Eagles used a mistake-free performance from their backup QB and a spirited defensive performance to advance to the NFC title game. 2 Related

"Ha!" Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said afterward. "A lot better than I anticipated. He's in the moment, man. Everyone is in the spirit."

A couple of players watched the tape and offered their reviews.

"He's on beat, man. That's all you can ask for," safety Rodney McLeod said with a laugh. "As long as you're on beat, you're good. I don't even know what that move is, but we were all just grooving with him and we started doing it. We're going to have to start calling it the Mr. Lurie."

"Oh, we jiggin', that's what we call that," added cornerback Jalen Mills, who was matching Lurie move for move. "He surprised me, but I got in on it. I was feeding off that energy that was coming off of him. I had to get in on that."

The Eagles hadn't been in the postseason since the 2013 season, when a Nick Foles-led team lost to the New Orleans Saints in the opening round. The last time they actually won was in January 2009 against the New York Giants en route to an NFC Championship Game appearance.

They overcame the loss of quarterback Carson Wentz, left tackle Jason Peters, running back Darren Sproles and others to accomplish the feat, silencing skeptics in the process, and were feeling pretty good about it in the moments after the win.

"One week from tomorrow we come back together and we shock the world again," coach Doug Pederson told his team. "You got it? Let's get this job done."