PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger left little room for doubt regarding his intentions to return for a 15th season in 2018.

"I definitely have a desire to play football. I love this game. I love these guys. It's tough, it stings, you hate to lose at home. I feel bad because I feel like I let the fans down, let my teammates down, Roethlisberger said following the Steelers loss to the Jaguars in the AFC divisional round of the playoffs. "I don't know about contracts and whose coming back but I know the guys up front are, and that makes it good for me, so I look forward to next year with those guys."

Roethlisberger was asked to clarify if that meant he would not be retiring, and he smiled.

"My answer was good enough," he said, before leaving the podium.

Roethlisberger, 35, is under contract through the 2019 season, but he has hinted at retirement before. Roethlisberger implied last year he would have to take some time to think about returning for the 2017 season after the Steelers were knocked out of the playoffs in the AFC Championship game. He did not officially announce he would back back until last April.