Millie Wall has seen it all.

No really.

Wall, who turns 100 on July 4th, has watched and agonized over the Minnesota Vikings for all 57 years of the franchise's existence. Despite the Vikings' 4 trips to the Super Bowl in the modern era, she's never seen a playoff game in person. The Vikings changed that by gifting her tickets to Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints in a video that went viral this week.

With at least 4 lead changes in the final minutes of the game, the Fox broadcast regularly shifted to that day's most famous fan in attendance.

"The coolest part about it," said her granddaughter Ashley Wall, also in attendance, "was that, as all Vikings fans know, when we start to lose a lead, you lose hope but she continued to have hope. She'd say 'we're going to get this, we just need an interception, we're going to win this.' Hearing her be so hopeful, not a lot of Vikings fans can say that."

Millie saw one for the ages.

With no time left, Vikings quarterback Case Keenum threw a walkoff 61-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs that sealed the win and got the team one step closer to being the first club in NFL history to host and play in the Super Bowl. Some on social media later dubbed the play a 'Hail Millie.'

"It's hilarious," Millie laughed, as her granddaughter explained how she had turned into something that certainly didn't exist in 1918 - an Internet meme.

#Vikings take 23-21 lead. Most of stadium erupts in cheers.



100-year-old Millie takes long sip of drink. She's seen this episode before. pic.twitter.com/AY1TNFgc0z — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) January 15, 2018

Millie can count herself as a Vikings diehard, becoming a fan in the first year of the franchise in 1960, when she was 42. She even has what she calls a "Vikings stress brick" that she throws at the TV when she's frustrated with a play - at one point she got so tired of retrieving the foam brick she tied a string to it to make it easier to throw again.

Arguably one of the game's oldest fans, Millie did not escape the attention of the National Football League during the game - with Roger Goodell paying a visit in the 4th quarter.

"He thanked her for being a fan," Ashley Wall said. "We were both in shock. I was bawling the whole time."

Thank you SO MUCH @NFL and @Vikings. Grandma Millie is headed to the Super Bowl! One more to go, let's #BringItHome pic.twitter.com/vvUoKDTStY — Ashley Wall (@ashleyjwall) January 15, 2018

Goodell made the experience a little extra memorable for both Millie and her granddaughter.

The NFL commissioner gifted Millie with tickets to what could be another Vikings postseason game - and it'll be a big one: The Super Bowl. But maybe she'll get to a game before that.

"There was a trending hashtag tonight, #MillietoPhilly," Ashley Wall said. "She thinks it's just a hoot."