The Jaguars return to Jacksonville and Jalen Ramsey excites the fans by ensuring the team will not only make the Super Bowl but win it too. (0:18)

The Jacksonville Jaguars were upset that the Pittsburgh Steelers supposedly looked past them in anticipation of a rematch against the New England Patriots. Now their star cornerback is doing the same thing to New England and predicting a Super Bowl victory.

Jalen Ramsey made the guarantee in front of fans at EverBank Field on Sunday night who came to welcome home the Jaguars after their 45-42 upset of the Steelers.

"I ain't got too much to say, but make sure you all bring that same energy out next week and the week after," Ramsey said into a microphone. "We are going to the Super Bowl and we are going to win that b----. We are going to the win that b----."

Ramsey, in his second season, is known for being brash but backs up his talk on the field. He was selected to his first Pro Bowl this season and was a first-team All-Pro. On Sunday, he was one of the few Jaguars who tried to downplay the impact the Steelers' talk had on him or his teammates.

"Excuse my language, but we don't give a f---," Ramsey said. "We really don't care. We knew what we were going to do. We don't really be worried about all that. Y'all bring that to us. That's honestly the first time that we hear about it. During the week, when y'all brought the Mike Mitchell thing to me, that was the first time I heard about it. We don't care about none of that.

"Talking is cool. You can do all the talking you want on Twitter, to the media, all of that, but when you get on the field, you're going to have produce. You're going to have to show us what you're really about. We're confident because we know the work we put in. We know the blessings the Lord has given us. We're going to go out here confident. We're going to go out there swagged up."

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.