MVP, rookie of the year and other award winners in each NFL division

Who was the rookie of the year in the AFC South this season: Deshaun Watson or Leonard Fournette? What about the offensive MVP in the NFC West: Jared Goff, Todd Gurley II or Russell Wilson? Coach of the year in the AFC East: Bill Belichick or Sean McDermott?

How did the surprising seasons of the Los Angeles Rams, Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills affect postseason awards?

NFL Nation reporters voted on the offensive and defensive MVPs, coach of the year and rookie of the year in each division. Find out whether there were any surprises or winners you disagree with.

AFC East

The New England Patriots might have been the class of the NFL in the regular season, but the surprising success of the Bills impressed some of our reporters enough to make our choices more intriguing. See our winners here.

AFC North

The Pittsburgh Steelers were the only team from the division to earn a playoff berth during a down year for the AFC North. But not all of the positions were a lock. In fact, the Steelers had multiple contenders for the offensive MVP award. Which of the Killer B's would you pick? See our winners here.

Deshaun Watson didn't play a full season, but his body of work when he did play was record-setting. Was it enough to edge Leonard Fournette as top rookie in the AFC South? Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire

AFC South

The Jacksonville Jaguars won the division and dominated our postseason awards, but our voters were split: Deshaun Watson or Leonard Fournette for rookie of the year? See our winners here.

AFC West

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt was the sole unanimous pick for our postseason awards in the AFC West, so that left plenty of debate for the other three categories -- including who would win our honor for the division's top coach. See our winners here.

NFC East

There was only one team in this division that didn't produce an award winner, and it wasn't the Cowboys, as DeMarcus Lawrence turned in a strong season. See which team was shut out and how many awards were won by the Eagles. See our winners here.

NFC North

When a team dominates a division like the Minnesota Vikings did this season, it's no surprise when their players show up in postseason awards. See if it was a full sweep or whether a rookie from another team edged in. See our winners here.

NFC South

The New Orleans Saints were one of three playoff teams from the NFC South this season, but they are the class of the division when it comes to our postseason awards. See our winners here.

NFC West

Not only did the Rams finish first in the NFC West with an 11-5 record in 2017, but the team also cleaned up with our postseason awards. See our winners here.