In the NFC Championship Game, Minnesota faces a team it's never beaten in the playoffs with a chance at an unprecedented home-field Super Bowl. (0:36)

PHILADELPHIA -- When the Minnesota Vikings look into the stands at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, they should expect to see a bunch of dogs staring back at them.

The Philadelphia Eagles are welcoming all fans who were able to purchase "underdog" masks to wear them to the NFC Championship Game this weekend.

Doggone it, you better believe dog masks will be allowed at @LFFStadium this weekend. Just make sure to take them off when you go through security.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0REb840ME7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2018

The German Shepherd masks that Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson and defensive end Chris Long wore after Saturday's divisional round win over the Atlanta Falcons quickly sold out on Amazon, and the purveyors over at CreepyParty are having a tough time keeping up with the demand.

They have sold around 500 masks since Saturday and have been inundated with emails from fans wanting to know how they can get their paws on one.

With their factory based in China, supply has been the issue. After their initial inventory of around 300 masks was wiped out, they bought an additional 300 from other distributors at a higher cost, leading to a jump in retail price from about $16 to $39.99.

They sold 200 masks in six hours after putting the item back on Amazon on Monday, according to customer service, and they expect the rest will be gone soon.

All of this was kick-started by a conversation over lunch between Johnson and Long leading up to their game against Atlanta.

"Me and Chris Long were talking, and everybody's calling us underdogs, so hey, let's go get us a dog mask," Johnson said. "That's what we did."

Eagles defensive end Chris Long celebrates as he walks off the field after a 15-10 win over the Falcons in an NFC divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday. Al Bello/Getty Images

Installed as three-point underdogs to the Falcons, the Eagles were the first No. 1 seed in NFL history not to be favored in its first game of the postseason.

They're 3.5-point underdogs to the Vikings as well, allowing the organization to play the disrespect card for another week.

"When did Carson [Wentz] go down? Since that point, no one's given us a chance," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said, referring to the quarterback's Dec. 10 ACL tear. "I understand Carson's a great player, but every week our guys are hearing the same thing. Now, all of a sudden, we're not good enough? We're 13-3, best record in football, home-field advantage throughout.

"The guys are gonna motivate themselves based on what they've heard for the last month. It really doesn't matter what you guys talk about, because [our] locker room is united. I'll go to bat for every one of those guys; I'll go to war for every one of those guys in that dressing room."