JACKSONVILLE, Florida -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was involved in a minor car accident on Tuesday but was not injured, the team announced.

The Jaguars say Fournette's car was rear-ended, and the rear bumper of Fournette's 2017 Mercedes Maybach was knocked off. He signed it and gave it to one of the first responders.

Special Thanks to @Jaguars Leonard @_fournette for being a true professional. He took the time to take a photo with boy involved in crash and to thank our trooper for his service. We are glad to hear of no injuries in this crash. pic.twitter.com/ICQSKL9tAw — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) January 16, 2018

"Leonard is OK and was able to drive home," the team said in a statement. "Appreciate everyone that has reached out to check on him."

Fournette ran for 109 yards and three touchdowns in the Jaguars' 45-42 victory over Pittsburgh on Sunday. He is just the second rookie in franchise history to rush for 1,000 yards (1,040 yards and nine TDs) in a season.

The Jaguars play the New England Patriots on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.