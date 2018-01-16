The New York Jets are lowering season-ticket prices, with the lowest prices being lower than those when the Jets first moved into MetLife Stadium in 2010.

On Tuesday, season-ticket holders were given the 2018 prices, which were down by a weighted average of 11 percent compared with last season.

The cheapest tickets in the upper deck will be $45 a game, while tickets in the mezzanine will cost $95 per game.

The bigger news for Jets fans is that those mezzanine tickets, previously available only with a $2,500 to $4,000 personal seat license, are now available without paying for the PSL.

"Every year, when we are doing our pricing, we look across the league, at industry trends, at New York entertainment and the secondary market," Jets president Neil Glat told ESPN. "We made the adjustment because we want to continue to add value."

The Jets have had two straight 5-11 seasons, finishing their seventh consecutive season without a trip to the postseason, their longest playoff drought since an 11-season drought from 1970 to 1980.

Hoping to further entice Jets fans to renew or buy tickets, the team is offering more Jets cash, which can be used to buy items in the stadium, and is offering to freeze prices for the 2019 season if fans agree to be charged monthly by autopay.

Despite the appearance of empty seats for the 2017 season, the Jets reported home attendance of 77,562 people per game in the 82,500-seat stadium. Only the Dallas Cowboys (92,721) and the Green Bay Packers (78,092) reported more per-game ticket sales.