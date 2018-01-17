Seattle Seahawks cornerback Jeremy Lane registered a blood-alcohol-content level well under the legal limit but admitted to having smoked marijuana before he was pulled over early Sunday morning, leading to his arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a Washington State Patrol incident report.

Lane was pulled over on Mercer Island just east of Seattle after his 2006 Dodge Charger was clocked traveling 80 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to the report, which was obtained by ESPN. The arresting patrolman said he observed the vehicle drifting and changing lanes without signaling. Lane's vehicle also had its hazard lights on.

The patrolman wrote in the report that there "was a strong odor of burnt marijuana inside the vehicle" when Lane rolled down the window and that he could smell "a moderate odor of intoxicants emanating from Lane in the open air" once the cornerback stepped out of his vehicle. Lane said he hadn't been drinking and that he had smoked marijuana about three hours earlier, according to the report.

The Seahawks' Jeremy Lane told Washington State Patrol when he was pulled over that he hadn't been drinking and that he had smoked marijuana about three hours earlier, according to an incident report. Michael Zito/AP for Panini

The patrolman noted that Lane's eyes were watery and bloodshot and that his speech was slow and slurred. Lane showed possible signs of impairment on all three of the field sobriety tests he underwent, according to the report. He agreed to take a breath test and registered a BAC of .039. The legal limit in Washington State is .08.

The patrolman wrote, "I explained to Lane several times throughout our contact that he was under arrest because of his driving ability, performance on the Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and admission to smoking marijuana led me to believe that he was impaired by a combination of alcohol and marijuana."

The report states Lane expressed concern over being arrested on suspicion of DUI and that he didn't want people thinking he was drunk, with Lane quoted as saying, "This time I was more high than anything."

After being taken to Overlake Hospital for a blood draw, Lane was booked into King County Jail and was released almost four hours later on his own recognizance, according to the report and jail records.

After news of Lane's arrest broke Sunday morning, Lane tweeted, "A fail DUI is 0.08 right? I blew 0.03 why was still arrest!!! I'll leave it at that."

The Seahawks have not publicly commented on Lane's arrest.

Lane, 27, is one of the Seahawks' longest-tenured players, having been drafted in the sixth round in 2012 out of Northwestern State in Louisiana. He was Seattle's primary nickelback from 2014 to 2016 and made 21 starts, including six this past season at cornerback.

However, the Seahawks benched him twice in 2017, first after he began the season as the starter at right cornerback and then after he took over on the left side following Richard Sherman's season-ending Achilles injury. In between those benchings, the Seahawks traded Lane to the Houston Texans only to get him back because of a failed physical.

He is scheduled to make $6 million in salary and count $7.25 million against the cap in each of the remaining two seasons on his contract. Those costs plus Lane's down 2017 season have led to the belief that he's unlikely to remain with Seattle in 2018.