          Steelers assistant Mike Munchak declines 2nd Cardinals interview

          10:35 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Mike Munchak has turned down a second interview for the Arizona Cardinals' head-coaching job, a source told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

          Munchak has been Pittsburgh's offensive line coach since 2014 after a three-year stint as the Tennessee Titans' head coach. He was one of several candidates who interviewed for the vacancy in Arizona, along with New England Patriots linebackers coach Brian Flores and Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo.

          Arizona is seeking a replacement for Bruce Arians, who retired earlier this month after five seasons with the Cardinals.

          Munchak, 57, went 22-26 as the Titans' coach. He was a nine-time Pro Bowler during his 12-year Hall of Fame playing career, spent entirely with the Titans/Oilers franchise.

