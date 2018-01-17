Wide receiver Jarvis Landry isn't happy with how contract talks with the Miami Dolphins have played out, but he still wants to remain with the team.

Landry's agent, Damarius Bilbo, told the Miami Herald that the Dolphins made an offer in early December and he followed with a counteroffer shortly after, but he continues to wait on the team.

"My agent and I talked about being a leader and setting a good example, so I silenced all those things by going to OTAs and training camp, by putting the team first and being a team guy," Landry told the Herald.

Editor's Picks Ranking the top 50 potential NFL free agents in 2018 Kirk Cousins could be the rare high-level QB to hit the open market. Le'Veon Bell has said he's prepared to sit if he's hit with the franchise tag again. Jimmy Graham could be due for a change of scenery. Here are the best players with expiring contracts.

Top looming free-agent decisions for all 32 NFL teams Case Keenum has led the Vikings to the NFC Championship Game. But he might not even be back next season -- all three quarterbacks in Minnesota could hit the open market. NFL Nation reporters assess questions throughout the league.

The best and worst NFL free-agent signings of 2017 The Vikings signed a backup quarterback in an under-the-radar deal last March. Now that QB has them one game from the Super Bowl. Here are the deals that exceeded, met or fell short of expectations -- good and bad. 2 Related

"I feel like in the NFL, they preach loyalty and family and they have none for you. As a player, you see it's not a family during negotiations, how it becomes them versus me or me versus them. That's part of the NFL I believe the fans don't see."

Landry, who can become an unrestricted free agent in March, had an NFL-leading 112 receptions for 987 yards and 9 touchdowns this season.

"From the offer process until this point was disrespectful," Landry told the Herald. "I tried to handle it the right way and figured if a team values you and wants you to be a part of the team, why haven't they answered in the past month?"

Bilbo also said that, while Landry wants to stay with the Dolphins, he won't be doing so at a team-friendly rate.

"How long has this franchise been around?" Bilbo told the Palm Beach Post. "It's always going to be here. Take a discount? Absolutely not. This may be Jarvis' first and last time to set himself up and his family up. He needs to strike and strike while the iron is hot.

"... If you want to compare him to the T.Y. Hiltons and the Doug Baldwins, those deals were done two or three years ago. It's his time now. He's next man up."

The Dolphins could place either a franchise tag or a transition tag on Landry prior to March 6.

"The Dolphins are a billion-dollar franchise," Bilbo told the Post. "They're going to be around. They're going to make money. They're going to continue to operate with or without Jarvis. But we do understand fair value, whether that be what Miami values or the market."

Miami drafted Landry, 25, in the second round in 2014. He has 400 receptions for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns in four seasons, and he played in the Pro Bowl after the 2015 and 2016 seasons.