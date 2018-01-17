Bill Polian sees no reason for Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley being fired, unless there was a personality conflict or internal struggle within the organization. (0:43)

PITTSBURGH -- Todd Haley is out as offensive coordinator for the Steelers.

"I have made the decision to not renew the contract for offensive coordinator Todd Haley," coach Mike Tomlin said Wednesday in a statement. "I would like to thank Todd for his contributions to our offense the past six years, and we wish him the best in his coaching future."

Quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner, who has worked closely with veteran signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger for much of his career, is expected to be promoted to offensive coordinator, according to ESPN NFL Insider Chris Mortensen.

Haley had a successful six-year run with Pittsburgh, helping the Steelers post top-10 scoring offenses in each of the past four seasons, the franchise's longest such streak since the 1970s.

Under Haley, Roethlisberger put up career numbers, and All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown posted five straight 100-catch seasons. Haley also played a role in the draft evaluations of playmaking receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Martavis Bryant.

But discord between Haley and Roethlisberger appeared strong. Reports from CBS Sports and NFL Network highlighted growing tension behind the scenes, and the lack of cohesion bubbled to the surface following a 27-24 loss to the New England Patriots in Week 15, when the Steelers struggled to execute deep in Patriots territory in the final seconds of the game.

Tomlin had several chances to endorse Haley at Tuesday's end-of-year news conference but declined, citing a "gathering information" process. Tomlin acknowledged some coaches or players wouldn't be with the organization next year.

Roethlisberger, who has averaged 297.6 passing yards per game since 2014, emphasized continuity with coaches and players during his weekly radio show, citing a productive meeting with Haley this week.

But rumblings of Haley's expiring contract persisted for weeks, and promoting Fichtner -- who moved from the coaches' booth to the sideline during the year -- would satisfy that desire for continuity.

Haley's profile rose with a Super Bowl run as the Arizona Cardinals' offensive coordinator in 2008. He took the head-coaching job with the Kansas City Chiefs the following season. He posted a 19-26 record with the Chiefs before being fired after Week 14 of the 2011 season.