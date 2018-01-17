EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Temperatures in Philadelphia are expected to hover around the mid- to upper-30s Sunday when the NFC Championship Game kicks off at Lincoln Financial Field, so the Minnesota Vikings are preparing for what could be a rough night on a sloppy field.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer showed film to players on Wednesday of all the slippage that occurred when the Eagles defeated the Falcons last weekend, including Atlanta's final attempt to score a go-ahead touchdown at the goal line.

Editor's Picks Thielen misses practice; Sendejo plans to play Vikings receiver Adam Thielen didn't practice Wednesday because of a back injury, and it's unclear how much he'll participate this week. Safety Andrew Sendejo, meanwhile, is on track to play in Sunday's NFC title game despite suffering a concussion.

On fourth down with 1:05 left, Falcons receiver Julio Jones slipped in the end zone and fell. Jones recovered and quarterback Matt Ryan went to him on a second attempt, but the receiver mistimed his reaction to the throw and the ball sailed through his hands.

The Vikings are used to playing outdoors in similar field conditions in Chicago and Green Bay and have multiple options of cleats they could wear. Defensive end Everson Griffen said he might experiment with seven-stud cleats. Testing the playing surface before the game will help determine the needed length of the cleat.

"If it's to the point where you're slipping and you go out for pregame warm-ups and you don't feel comfortable with the normal cleats then, yeah, you definitely have that option to have the longer cleat," wide receiver Adam Thielen said.

Added Stefon Diggs: "As far as field conditions, it's not really a worry of mine. Our coach told us to check our cleats before the game and you better be ready to go."

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum has an 88.7 passer rating outdoors this season compared to 105.1 in a dome, according to Pro Football Reference.