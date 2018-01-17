ESPN's Mike Reiss reports from Patriots facilities where Tom Brady suffered a hand injury on a collision during practice. Reiss isn't sure what the Patriots back-up plan would be if Brady couldn't play. (1:56)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady sustained an injury to his right throwing hand in a minor collision in practice Wednesday, according to a source.

A source close to Brady said it is possible the injury could affect him slightly in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but Brady is moving forward with the belief that he should be OK overall.

A second source said Brady's hand "should be OK."

Brady was officially limited in practice, according to the team's participation report, and underwent tests with the team's medical staff afterward. He had been scheduled to hold a news conference at that time.

The next benchmark for Brady will be Thursday at 12:15 p.m. ET, which is the team's next scheduled practice.

Tom Brady, pictured above celebrating a touchdown in New England's playoff win over Tennessee, was limited in Wednesday's practice with a right hand injury. Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

According to a report from the Boston Herald, the injury occurred when one of Brady's teammates accidentally ran into him and jammed his hand. X-rays were taken and revealed no structural damage, according to the Herald.

Brady has been on and off the injury report at times this season -- for an Achilles and left shoulder injury. This is the first time he has landed on the injury report due to his throwing hand.

Players who were asked about Brady later in the day said they weren't aware of anything that happened injury-wise at practice.

"He looked like the same old Tom out there," said cornerback Eric Rowe.

The Patriots have just two quarterbacks on their roster, Brady and veteran backup Brian Hoyer. They don't have a quarterback on their practice squad.

In addition to Brady, offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle, defensive tackle Alan Branch and running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee were all limited with knee injuries.

The Patriots host the Jaguars in the conference title game Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET on CBS.