EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- Pat Shurmur is the favorite to become the next head coach of the New York Giants, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. But for now, Shurmur is doing his best to focus on what appear to be his final days as the Minnesota Vikings' offensive coordinator.

Speaking Thursday for the first time since the Giants scheduled a second interview, solidifying him as their likely choice, Shurmur said: "We as coaches find ways to compartmentalize things."

Shurmur added: "We just move from one thing to another. We don't let things that are happening around us to distract us. And this week is no different."

Shurmur, 52, has coaxed a career year from former backup quarterback Case Keenum and helped the Vikings to the NFL's 10th-best offense this season, based on points scored. The Vikings will travel this weekend to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. By NFL rule, the Giants can conduct the second interview as early as next Monday.

"There is a time and place for everything," Shurmur said. "This is not the time or the place to talk about that. It's just part of staying in the moment, and our focus is to put together a really good plan, get on a plane, go to Philadelphia and get it on."