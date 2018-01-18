Leonard Fournette discusses his car accident with a Pittsburgh fan and talks about signing his car bumper for one of the first responders. (0:36)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette said the person who rear-ended his 2017 Mercedes Maybach on Tuesday morning turned out to be a Steelers fan whose family was at Heinz Field on Sunday and watched the Jaguars beat the Steelers 45-42.

Editor's Picks Jags' Fournette uninjured in car accident Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette was in a car accident on Tuesday but wasn't hurt.

"Actually they had pictures from the game," Fournette said. "I think her in-laws didn't know who I was until everybody started taking pictures with me and then they were like, 'We were at the game going against y'all. It was cold.' Things like that."

Fournette said the woman apologized after the accident, which happened on Interstate 295. There were no injuries.

"I was good," Fournette said. "I had my seatbelt on so I wasn't really worried. Just making sure everybody was all right and everybody was in great health."

The thing that surprised Fournette was the fact that one of the first responders asked him whether he could keep the rear bumper from his car, which had been knocked off during the accident and then asked if he would sign it.

"It was crazy because I wasn't really worried about it," Fournette said. "The bumper was on the ground and I was in the car waiting for the police to come and he just came out of nowhere like, 'Man, can you sign this for me?' I'm like, 'You want me to sign a bumper?' And he was like, 'Yeah.'

"Whatever, it's cool."

It will be at least several more days before Fournette can get his car back. He said he's not sure about the amount of damage. According to Kelley Blue Book, the S600 model has a base price of $192,000.

"I mean, the bumper's probably like $50,000 by itself," he said. "I don't know what insurance they have or who they're with, but ..."