FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff said an extension for quarterback Matt Ryan is a top priority this offseason as Ryan moves into the final year of his contract.

"No real comment, just the fact that it will be a focus this offseason," Dimitroff said. "That's one that, interestingly enough, will help create flexibility in what we're doing [going] forward with a number of moves we may be making. Yes, Matt's focus will be the No. 1 focus.'"

Owner Arthur Blank said Ryan "needs to be compensated well, and he will be" after Ryan was named the MVP following the 2016 Super Bowl season. Although Ryan's production dropped off this past season, the Falcons' confidence in him hasn't wavered. Coach Dan Quinn said "we're damn fortunate we've got him," in talking about Ryan's value to the franchise.

The Falcons will focus on a contract extension for QB Matt Ryan. Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Through 10 NFL seasons, Ryan has completed 3,630 of 5,593 passes for 41,796 yards with 260 touchdowns, 126 interceptions and a career passer rating of 93.4.

Ryan, the third overall pick in the 2008 NFL draft, signed a five-year, $103.75 million extension in July 2013 that included $59 million guaranteed. He is scheduled to make $19.25 million in 2018 with a $21.65 million cap hit, but a longer-term deal could lower that cap figure, creating the flexibility Dimitroff mentioned.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford, a close friend of Ryan's, signed a five-year, $135 million contract back in September that included $92 million guaranteed and a $50 million signing bonus, both NFL highs. Stafford and Ryan are represented by the same agent, Tom Condon.

"You're always looking at market value," Dimitroff said. "And you're looking at how the cap is going up. And you're looking at a lot of different things, of course. The reality on it is, when you're the quarterback of Matt's caliber, you're going to set a certain tone for how teams are negotiating.

"I think it's not going to be that difficult of a negotiation, quite honestly. I think we're going to be in a good spot with it. Yeah, we do have to be creative. We always have to be creative."

The Falcons typically complete such expensive long-term deals before the start of training camp.

Ryan, who turns 33 in May, has said he has plenty of good years left. Dimitroff can see Ryan playing into his 40s, like New England's Tom Brady.

"Personally, that is my feeling," Dimitroff said. "I think he's a guy who takes care of his body both on and off the field properly. He does a lot work on the field. He's good about his nutrition and his approach. ... We want him to be a part of this organization for a long time coming."

Dimitroff said re-signing kicker Matt Bryant, who turns 43 in May, also is a priority. Bryant made 34 of 39 field goal attempts this past season and all 35 extra point attempts.

"Matt Bryant is one that we're going to talk to here soon about what's going on next season," Dimitroff said. "I think Matt did a heck of a job for us this year. In a lot of ways, he stepped up to the ball and rose to the occasion. I was very proud of him, as I know Dan was. Having a guy who continues to fight age, but he does a very good job with it. He continues to come through for us. He's an important part."