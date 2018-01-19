Jalen Ramsey and Blake Bortles address being labeled as the underdog in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. (1:02)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars safety Tashaun Gipson is questionable for the AFC Championship Game with a right foot injury, but coach Doug Marrone is optimistic that he could be available to play Sunday against the New England Patriots.

"We've got some time, so he's progressing in the right direction," Marrone said Friday.

Gipson was injured during the Jaguars' 45-42 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC divisional playoff game last Sunday. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, but he did participate in Friday's workout on a limited basis.

Gipson was expected to be an integral part of the Jaguars' coverage plan of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. If Gipson cannot play, the Jaguars would be forced to use second-year player Jarrod Wilson, who has played mainly on special teams this season.

Gipson made 64 tackles, broke up seven passes and intercepted four others during the regular season. He had five tackles in the Jaguars' 10-3 victory over Buffalo in an AFC wild-card game and had one tackle against the Steelers before leaving the game in the second half.