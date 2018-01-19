New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson is facing nine charges, including two felonies, after allegedly fleeing police at 105 mph and threatening to sexually assault the arresting officer's wife early Friday morning in South Florida, according to police records.

It is Anderson's second arrest in the past eight months. He is subject to discipline under the NFL's personal-conduct policy. The league office is aware of the latest arrest and will review the matter, spokesman Brian McCarthy said.

The Jets released a statement, saying, "We are aware of the situation. This is a pending legal matter and we will have no further comment."

Anderson was arrested at 2:15 a.m. in Sunrise, Florida, not far from his home. He was charged with fleeing and eluding police with lights and sirens active and threatening a public servant or family member, which are both felonies.

He also was charged with two misdemeanors -- resisting arrest without violence and reckless driving. The other five charges are traffic violations.

Anderson, driving a white SUV, blew through a traffic stop and was clocked at 105 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the arrest report. He also ran two red lights and was "all over the roadway" before stopping for police.

Once in custody, Anderson refused to get in the back of the police vehicle, the report said. Once he was in the car, Anderson used profanity and made a sexual reference to the officer's wife.

"He continued to make other verbal threats towards my family," the officer, Jonathan Hennessy, wrote in the report. "Based on his statements, it was clear he wanted to sexually assault my wife."

Hennessy also said Anderson "began to brag about how much money he has and how all I was doing was trying ... to 'ruin his fun.'"

Anderson was arrested in May at a musical festival in Miami Beach. He was charged with resisting arrest with violence, a felony. He's still awaiting trial, which is scheduled for March 19.

Anderson enjoyed a breakout season with the Jets, as he led the team with 941 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He made the team in 2016 as an undrafted free agent out of Temple.