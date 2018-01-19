Patriots QB Tom Brady has nothing to say about his reported hand injury before Sunday's game against the Jaguars. (0:30)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who again wore red gloves on both hands during his Friday news conference, said he isn't talking about his right hand injury but relayed that he participated in the team's entire practice earlier in the day.

Brady, who was officially listed as questionable on the team's injury report, deflected questions on how confident he is that he'll play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

"We'll see," he said.

Editor's Picks Belichick barely addresses Brady injury Patriots coach Bill Belichick barely addressed quarterback Tom Brady's injured right hand during a news conference on Friday morning.

Hoyer 'ready' as Brady deals with hand injury Although a source says Patriots quarterback Tom Brady's injured throwing hand "should be OK" for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jaguars, backup Brian Hoyer is preparing to be ready in a pinch. 1 Related

Brady, who was listed as a limited participant during Friday's practice, wouldn't provide specifics when asked how his hand was feeling, whether he threw any passes or even how the injury occured during Wednesday's practice.

"I'm not talking about that," Brady said.

Brady wore the gloves at the start of practice and said Friday it has been a long time since he wore them in a game. On Thursday, he didn't participate in any team-based drills after warm-ups.

"I'd always rather practice, absolutely," Brady said.

Brady was asked whether he has played in games in more pain than he's currently experiencing.

"I've played in a lot of games with pain," he said.

Brady said the Jaguars present a "great challenge" for the Patriots heading into Sunday's game.

"I think the team has worked hard to get to this point, and it will be a great game," Brady said. "Playing against a really good team that's good in all phases, we're going to have to play really well."

Concern over Brady's hand generated a small flurry of bets on the Jaguars on Thursday, with the line dropping New England to 7.5-point favorites at most Las Vegas sportsbooks. Bookmaker Nick Bogdanovich estimated the line could drop the Patriots to being just 3-point favorites if Brady were to be ruled out.

Patriots WR Danny Amendola said he caught footballs from Brady in practice.

"He looked good," Amendola said.

ESPN's David Purdum contributed to this report.