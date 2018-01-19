The Minnesota Vikings have designated Pro Bowl receiver Adam Thielen as questionable for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. But indications are strong that Thielen will start, despite a lower back injury that cost him one day of practice this week and limited him for two others.

Safety Andrew Sendejo (concussion) is also listed as questionable. But Sendejo was a full participant in practice Friday and appears set to start as well. Sendejo still must formally be cleared by an independent neurologist via an exam that will take place no later than Saturday.

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen has been limited this week by a lower back injury, though he is expected to play in Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire

In other injury news, cornerback Mackensie Alexander did not practice Friday because of an illness and is listed as questionable. The Vikings also ruled out defensive tackle Shamar Stephen (knee). Stephen is likely the only player on the roster who won't be available for Sunday's game.

Meanwhile, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer would not say whether Sam Bradford or Teddy Bridgewater would back up quarterback Case Keenum. Bradford took that role from Bridgewater for last week's divisional playoff round and is expected to do the same Sunday. Earlier this week, Zimmer left open the possibility that all three quarterbacks will be active.