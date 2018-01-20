PITTSBURGH -- Steelers wide receiver Eli Rogers suffered an ACL tear in Sunday's divisional-round loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette first reported the injury.

Rogers appeared to hurt his right leg on the final drive of the game, during which he produced five catches for 42 yards. Rogers was on crutches as he appeared briefly in the locker room Monday but did not address reporters.

Rogers was second on the team with 48 receptions in 2016, but his production dipped to 18 catches for 149 yards and one touchdown as the team's No. 4 receiver this year behind Antonio Brown, Martavis Bryant and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Rogers played the final season of a three-year, $1.58-million rookie deal, making him a restricted free agent in 2018.

If the Steelers place a restricted tender on Rogers, he might not be ready for the regular season, depending on his rehab.