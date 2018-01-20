The Jacksonville Jaguars aim to upset the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game behind their strong defense, while the Patriots are looking for another Super Bowl appearance (0:51)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady suffered a cut on his right hand during a minor collision in practice Wednesday, leading to an initial scare about his health, a source with knowledge of the injury confirmed to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

Brady will nonetheless start Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, sources told ESPN's Dianna Russini.

The cut to Brady's hand was first reported by NBC 10 in Providence. The star quarterback has no tendon, ligament or bone damage, the source told Reiss.

New England owner Robert Kraft, in an interview that aired on "Patriots All Access" on WBZ-TV on Saturday night, was asked if his heart skipped a beat when he was first notified of the quarterback's injury.

"More than my heart," he said. "I actually was in Florida for a day and a half, and I was out at a restaurant and got a call from my favorite quarterback. FaceTime. Saw his situation. So then I got up here quickly to see firsthand. I saw him throw a few out at practice, and it made me feel a lot better. But it's still a challenge. It was an unfortunate force majeure item. So now we hope for the best. He's a real competitor, as we all know.

"We have a pretty good balanced team. Sometimes these issues help you bring the team together, too."

Brady is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game. He said he practiced in full on Friday, though he was listed as a limited participant on the injury report, and he wore red gloves on both hands during his news conference.

Asked how his injured right hand was feeling and whether he threw any footballs Friday, Brady said: "I'm not talking about that."

Teammates said Brady threw well during Friday's practice.