Wide receiver Adam Thielen and safety Andrew Sendejo are expected to play for the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC Championship Game in Philadelphia, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Thielen has been listed as questionable due to a lower back injury. He was a limited participant at practice Thursday after being held out the day before.

Sendejo, who suffered a concussion in last week's divisional-round victory over New Orleans, still needs to clear final concussion protocol in order to play. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer has said he's optimistic Sendejo will play against the Eagles. Sendejo took part in a limited portion of practice Thursday for the second straight day.