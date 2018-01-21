Todd Haley has a chance to remain in the AFC North, as the Cleveland Browns have engaged him in serious talks to become their new offensive coordinator under Hue Jackson, according to league sources.

Haley, who served as the Steelers' offensive coordinator for six years, did not have his contract renewed after last week's 45-42 loss to the Jaguars in the AFC divisional playoffs. Pittsburgh also did not renew Bruce Arians' contract when he was replaced by Haley in 2012.

During Haley's time as the Steelers' coordinator, the team averaged the third-most yards per play in the league. In the past four seasons under Haley, the Steelers were second in NFL scoring behind only the Patriots.

Haley has received a strong endorsement from Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner. Haley was Arizona's offensive coordinator and Warner the starting quarterback when the Cardinals lost a dramatic 27-23 game to the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII on Feb. 1, 2009.

Despite an 0-16 season, Jackson was retained by Cleveland. He has run the offense the past two years, but there have been indications that he would hire an offensive coordinator for next season.