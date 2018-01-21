Chris Mortensen reports the latest on Giants general manager Dave Gettleman reaffirming his desire to have Eli Manning remain as the team's quarterback. (0:29)

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman reaffirmed his desire for Eli Manning to remain as the team's quarterback in their meeting more than a week ago and shared some of his team-building vision while conceding he still will evaluate quarterbacks in the 2018 NFL draft class, according to sources familiar with their discussion.

Editor's Picks Kiper's 2018 NFL Mock Draft 1.0: Browns take a QB, but not one you'd guess Mel has Josh Rosen to the Giants as Eli Manning's successor, but the UCLA star isn't the first quarterback off the board. Here's Kiper's first projection of picks 1-32 for the 2018 draft.

Sources: Del Rio top candidate for Giants DC Former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is a leading candidate to become Pat Shurmur's defensive coordinator with the New York Giants, league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

What Pat Shurmur would mean for the Giants' quarterback position The Giants could get improved play from their signal-callers under Pat Shurmur, who has guided the likes of Nick Foles and Case Keenum to career years. 2 Related

Gettleman described the Jan. 12 meeting as "great" to the New York Post, and Manning, via a text to ESPN, agreed it was a very positive discussion.

The new general manager shared his vision for a team that is strong in the trenches, especially rebuilding the offensive line and having a productive running game, which Gettleman emphasized during his time with the Carolina Panthers, sources said.

On the topic of young quarterbacks, Gettleman told Manning the personnel department still has to dig in on evaluating the college class of 2018 and compare them to Giants backup Davis Webb, who was a third-round selection in 2017.

Manning reaffirmed his desire to remain in New York and had no trepidation about a potential successor being part of the quarterback mix, believing in his own abilities to perform at a high level with the necessary fixes to the offensive line and running game and the return of a healthy Odell Beckham Jr.

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, who is expected to be the Giants' next head coach, also offered a favorable impression of Manning in his interview with Gettleman, sources said.