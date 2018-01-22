Super Bowl LII got a bit more affordable with the Philadelphia Eagles beating the Minnesota Vikings in Sunday's NFC Championship Game, avoiding the first ever Super Bowl played by a team in its home stadium.

Editor's Picks Eagles biggest Super Bowl underdogs since '09 The Eagles opened as 5.5-point underdogs to the Patriots for Super Bowl LII at the Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas, making Philadelphia the biggest S.B. underdog since 2009.

Guide to Super Bowl LII: Predictions, X factors, more for Eagles-Patriots New England will have its chance at ring No. 6 against Philadelphia, which will be playing for its first Lombardi Trophy. Here's an initial look at their matchup with expert picks. 1 Related

Get-in ticket prices on resale sites hovered above $4,500 all week with the Vikings having a chance to play on Feb. 4 in U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. But when the Vikings went up on the Eagles 7-0 in Sunday's game, asking prices soared to more than $5,400.

The Eagles went on to score 38 unanswered points and prices came down. By the time the game ended, the lowest ticket price Vivid Seats displayed was $4,525, while StubHub had a ticket for $4,776, both before fees.

The other costs in going to the game are, by no means, cheap. The lowest price for direct roundtrip flights from Philadelphia to Minneapolis, leaving Thursday, Feb. 1 and returning Monday, Feb. 5, cost $1,502.

With a limited amount of hotel rooms in and around Minneapolis, hotel rooms are getting exorbitant rates.

A Ramada hotel located 4.3 miles from the Minneapolis city center is asking $779 a night for a room with one king bed during Super Bowl week. The room usually costs $84 a night. A Comfort Inn in Bloomington, Minnesota, located 8 miles from the Minneapolis city center, is asking for $575 a night. The usual price for the equivalent room is $76 a night.

The Eagles will seek their first-ever Super Bowl title against the five-time champion New England Patriots.