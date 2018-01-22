FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia seemed to be savoring what is likely his final game at Gillette Stadium, a thrilling 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to clinch a trip to Super Bowl LII, as he spent time with his family on the red-and-blue confetti-filled playing field.

Patricia is expected to be named Detroit Lions head coach, ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported last week.

Patricia, who joined the Patriots staff in 2004, shared an emotional exchange with his wife, Raina, on Sunday and rolled around in the confetti with his children.

Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts have requested a second head-coaching interview with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels that is expected to occur this week, a source told Schefter. The Colts would like to hire McDaniels, but there still are issues to work through, according to Schefter.

In addition to Patricia and McDaniels, the Patriots could also lose linebackers coach Brian Flores. The Arizona Cardinals are expected to submit a request for a second interview with Flores, who joined the Patriots in 2004 as a scouting assistant and joined the coaching staff in 2008.