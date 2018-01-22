Adam Schefter reports the latest on Pat Shurmur, who is expected to leave the Vikings to become New York's next head coach. (0:51)

PHILADELPHIA -- Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is expected to be named the New York Giants head coach this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Shurmur is now available to talk and sign with another team after the Vikings lost 38-7 in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday night. The team had planned on bringing him in for a second interview (or meet and greet) this week.

The expectation is that a deal with the Giants could be done by Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

Shurmur opted not to get into specifics after Sunday's loss. He thought there was probably "another time and place for that."

He flew back to Minnesota with the team on Sunday night.

Editor's Picks Sources: Del Rio top candidate for Giants DC Former Raiders head coach Jack Del Rio is a leading candidate to become Pat Shurmur's defensive coordinator with the New York Giants, league sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Sources: Gettleman reaffirms desire to keep Eli Giants general manager Dave Gettleman has visions for how New York will rebuild its team and prepare for the future at quarterback, but asserts his desire to keep Eli Manning at the position, sources told ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

How Pat Shurmur helped bring the best out of Case Keenum, Nick Foles Vikings OC Pat Shurmur has proved he can handle just about any QB situation and make his personnel thrive -- as he did with Case Keenum and Nick Foles. 2 Related

"We're going to get on the plane and go back [Monday], and we got the exit [interviews] for the players and move on from there," Shurmur said.

The Giants interviewed Shurmur on Jan. 6 while the Vikings were on their bye week. It became apparent last week that their focus was on Minnesota's offensive coordinator to become the 18th head coach in franchise history.

Shurmur, 52, has spent the past two years with the Vikings. He has worked magic with quarterbacks Sam Bradford and Case Keenum. He previously served as offensive coordinator for the Eagles under Chip Kelly after two years as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Shurmur went 9-23 with the Browns but has earned a second opportunity as a head coach. He also interviewed with the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears.

Keenum had a rough game on Sunday -- one touchdown pass and three turnovers -- but had a career year working with Shurmur. He threw 22 touchdown passes and seven interceptions in the regular season.

Shurmur would replace Ben McAdoo, who was fired back in early December during the Giants' 3-13 season. He is expected to target former Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio as his defensive coordinator, according to ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

When asked about his potential staff after Sunday's loss, Shurmur said he "wouldn't have any way to comment on that."

Shurmur has a strong history of working with and developing quarterbacks, even before joining the Vikings. The Giants and new general manager Dave Gettleman have the No. 2 pick in this year's draft, and they could be in the market for a quarterback, with Eli Manning turning 37 earlier this month.

With Gettleman and Shurmur, the Giants are believed to want to keep Manning for at least one more season.

Shurmur was one of six candidates who interviewed for the Giants job. New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, interim Giants coach and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo and former Denver Broncos running backs coach Eric Studesville were also interviewed.

The focus on Shurmur became apparent when it was reported last Sunday that Patricia would be the next coach of the Lions.