EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings are entering the offseason with complete uncertainty at the quarterback position, rare for a team that won 14 games and advanced to the NFC Championship Game this season.

And at the moment, at least, few -- if any -- know how they will address it.

As they packed up their belongings one day after a 38-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, two of the Vikings' quarterbacks said Monday they had no indication whether the team wanted them back.

"I don't know what the future holds," said Teddy Bridgewater, who spent eight weeks as the No. 2 quarterback but was deactivated for the playoffs in favor of Sam Bradford. "Still dealing with the 24-hour rule with yesterday, still dealing with that. So just going to take it one day at a time."

Bradford was not in the Vikings' locker room Monday during the media access period. Meanwhile, Case Keenum -- who started 16 games, including the playoffs, and ranked second in the NFL with a 69.7 Total Quarterback Rating -- said he had no insight into the Vikings' plans.

Asked if the Vikings had provided an indication, directly or indirectly, whether they wanted him back, Keenum shook his head and said: "Nope." He added later that Monday wouldn't necessarily have been the day for such a commitment.

"Everybody's still got a lot on their minds from yesterday," Keenum said. "There's a lot going through everybody's heads. This is just a weird day. It's the last time I'm going to be in the locker room with a lot of these guys. You want to make sure you enjoy that than trying to worry and stress about other things."

Keenum said he had no priorities in terms of picking his next team but made clear that he "loved" playing for the Vikings.

"I love this team," he said. "I love these guys. I love the coaching staff. I love this whole organization. The Wilfs [the team's owners] are awesome. The day I signed, I got a call from the owner welcoming me to the team.

"From the top down, that trickles down -- just the attitude, the character, just the culture they have around here is awesome. Not to mention Minnesota itself. The people here have been great. My biggest fear coming here was the snow, and I didn't even shovel that. It's been a great year."

Bridgewater, on the other hand, spoke for the first time about the team's decision to demote him to No. 3 quarterback for the playoffs. The decision suggested he might not be in the team's long-term plans after two largely inactive seasons following an August 2016 knee injury.

Bridgewater said he did not read into the decision but made clear he would have preferred to be in uniform.

"It happens," he said. "This year, I think, the biggest test for me was a test of my character. In a perfect world, I would have love to have dressed. But I understand that decisions are made to give this team the best chance of winning. I understand that, and I'm a pro. I know what it takes. It just happened, and I dealt with it."

Asked if he views himself as a starter in 2018, Bridgewater said: "Definitely, without a doubt."

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is scheduled to speak with reporters Tuesday morning.