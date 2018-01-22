Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles expresses his desire to remain with the team and breaks down the advantage of being able to play in the same system for another season. (0:49)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles had a bag of stuff from his locker in one hand and a folder with a personalized offseason conditioning plan in the other as he headed out of the team facility on Monday.

He had no idea whether he'd ever be back.

Bortles is under contract for $19.053 million in 2018 because the team picked up his fifth-year option, and that contract would become guaranteed on the first day of the league year (4 p.m. ET March 14). However, the Jaguars have not given him any indication of whether they want him to return.

"I've enjoyed my four years here in Jacksonville, and I would love to be able to play here for as long as they would let me," Bortles said Monday. "What they do and all the decisions that are made are kind of out of my control. I'd be thrilled to be able to stay here and play here, and hopefully that can happen."

That will depend on how coach Doug Marrone, GM Dave Caldwell and executive VP of football operations Tom Coughlin evaluate Bortles' play in 2017 -- as well as what their options would be if they decided not to bring him back.

That's something that won't happen for a while, Marrone said Monday, because he's still mentally dealing with the team's 24-20 loss to New England on Sunday in the AFC Championship Game.

"I would really have to take a step back and look at it," Marrone said. "I don't think I'm in the best mindset to talk about any of our players from that standpoint of what is going on. I'm happy for all of our players, I'm happy for all their contributions and what they have done. Now it's a matter of taking a step back and giving myself some time and looking at things as a whole."

If the Jaguars decide not to bring Bortles back, they will be somewhat limited in what they can do because their window to compete for a Super Bowl is not open indefinitely. Plus, they have some financial issues to consider.

Calais Campbell, Malik Jackson, Marcell Dareus, Telvin Smith and A.J. Bouye will combine to count $70.5 million against the salary cap in 2018, and the Jaguars will need to pony up to spend big money to re-sign Allen Robinson. In two years, they will need salary-cap space for a monster contract for Jalen Ramsey.

Instead of waiting for a rookie to develop, a veteran quarterback could help the Jaguars maximize their tight window. Kirk Cousins, Sam Bradford, Teddy Bridgewater, Case Keenum and Alex Smith (Kansas City is reportedly ready to listen to trade offers) are viable options.

Bortles did just have the best season of his career, which he capped off by throwing for 293 yards and a touchdown against the Patriots. He completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,687 yards and 21 touchdowns with 13 interceptions during the regular season and led the Jaguars to a 10-6 record and the AFC South title.

Bortles had 16 total turnovers in 2017 after averaging 21 in each of his first three seasons, so he did what Marrone and Coughlin stressed he should do in his fourth season.

Bortles was turnover-free in the Jaguars' three playoff games. He also threw for 594 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 121 yards. He threw a fourth-down touchdown pass in a 10-3 victory over Buffalo and led two fourth-quarter touchdown drives in a 45-42 victory over Pittsburgh.

Bortles improved significantly in his first full season with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and did so without the team's best receiver in Robinson, who tore his left ACL in the season opener. Bortles also dealt with injuries to receivers Allen Hurns (six games missed) and Marqise Lee (two games missed) and had to rely on undrafted rookie Keelan Cole and fourth-round pick Dede Westbrook.

"The floor rises. You don't start from the bottom anymore," Bortles said about working with Hackett for a second full season. "You have a foundation and have an understanding of what the concepts and everything are, so it kind of allows you to get more dynamic and more specific in the things we can do and the things we can start teaching earlier."