From visors to longer locks, delight to agony and back again - Tom Brady has always kept it interesting around Super Bowl time. (0:55)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots will wear their road white jerseys in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles, the team announced on Twitter.

The Patriots' home jersey is blue. But as the home team in the Super Bowl, they can decide which jersey to wear, and perhaps they had their Super Bowl history in mind when choosing white.

Blue: 2-2

XXXVI (20-17 win over Rams)

XXXVIII (32-29 win over Panthers)

XLII (17-14 loss to Giants)

XLVI (21-17 loss to Giants)

Red: 0-1

XX (46-10 loss to Bears)

White: 3-1

XXXI (35-21 loss to Packers)

XXXIX (24-21 win over Eagles)

XLIX (28-24 win over Seahawks)

LI (34-28 win over Falcons)

The team wearing white jerseys has won the Super Bowl in 12 of the previous 13 seasons.

This will be the second time in three years that the designated home team has opted to wear white. The Denver Broncos, who were the designated home team in Super Bowl 50, also chose to wear their road white jerseys.

ESPN's Paul Lukas contributed to this report.