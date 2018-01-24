Several quarterbacks in this year's draft could be worthy of the first overall pick, Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey told the media at the Senior Bowl on Tuesday.

"Actually in this class there are four or five prospects that make you think at least, are they worthy of that position?" Dorsey said to a small group of Cleveland media at the Senior Bowl from clevelandbrowns.com, the Akron Beacon-Journal, The Athletic and cleveland.com.

Dorsey emphasized it's early to make a decision or judgments on anyone, and said it will be "exciting" to get his first live look at Wyoming's Josh Allen at this week's practices and game in Mobile, Alabama. He evaluates quarterbacks on many criteria, but one especially.

"Do they win?" he said. "Do they have the physical skills necessary to play that position? Do they have a strong arm? Do they have deep ball accuracy? Do they have feet? Can they extend a play? Are they a leader of men?

"We could go on and on, but at the end of the day it's about winning."

Dorsey also shrugged off hints from UCLA's Josh Rosen that he did not want to play in Cleveland for the Browns.

"Those things don't bother me because they usually take care of themselves," Dorsey said. "You know what, let's talk like grown men and see what happens."

Would Dorsey take Rosen even if he felt he didn't want to be with the Browns?

"That's a hypothetical because I always take the best available player," Dorsey said. "If it was there and we as an organization felt comfortable that we were gonna select him, we'd select him.

"That's how that works."

On Monday, Allen said in an appearance on Cleveland radio station 92.3 The Fan that he wants "to be the guy that turns around the Cleveland Browns."

"The guy that does that is going to be immortalized in Cleveland forever," he added.

USC's Sam Darnold has said he would be honored to play for any team.

"I love guys that accept the challenge," Dorsey said. "This great game of football is about challenges every day. Guys that are competitive and love to play the game of football and love their teammates, you can't have enough of those guys on your team."