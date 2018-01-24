Quarterback Josh McCown, who was noncommittal near the end of the season on whether he wanted to play in 2018, said Tuesday he has decided to continue his career and would like to return to the New York Jets.

"Right now, that's how it's looking," McCown said on the NFL Network's "Total Access" show. "At this time of the year, I go through those conversations with my family, talk with them through that, pray through that.

"But where we're at right now, I feel like I want to play. ... I'm looking forward to the next few months, seeing what happens, and I'll be ready to go."

McCown, who turns 39 on July 4, is a pending free agent after playing on a one-year contract that earned him $7.625 million, including playing-time bonuses.

The Jets have said they'd like him back, but they also left open the possibility they could explore other options. They will look at other free agents and the trade market. They also could draft a quarterback with the sixth overall pick.

Statistically, McCown enjoyed his best season in 2017. He set career highs in completion percentage (67.3), passing yards (2,926) and touchdown passes (18). He finished 11th with a 94.5 passer rating.

McCown said his surgically repaired left hand, fractured in Week 13, still is "a few weeks away" from being healthy.