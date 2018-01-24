PHILADELPHIA -- Some Philadelphians are trying to make amends for any bad hospitality Minnesota Vikings fans may have received while in town for Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The Mike Zimmer Foundation has received about $7,000 in donations from Eagles fans since the title game, according to Corri Zimmer, who oversees the family's foundation. The Mike Zimmer Foundation, dedicated to serving youth in Minnesota, was created to honor the life of Mike's wife, Vikki Zimmer, who died in 2009.

Eagles fans are donating to charity to make up for the way Vikings fans were treated at NFC title game. Corey Perrine/Getty Images

"We are just under $7,000 as of this morning and the donations keep rolling in," she said. "They started coming in yesterday morning, sent with messages from Eagles fans apologizing for the bad apples and wanted to donate to show that they all are not like that. A lot of them also congratulated us on our season, complimented our team and said they look forward to competing against us next year."

Fans dressed is purple drew plenty of attention in the sea of green both in the raucous tailgate lot and inside Lincoln Financial Field. One video appeared to show some Vikings fans having beer cans thrown at them while walking through the parking lot. While these were isolated incidents -- footage of Minnesota fans being treated courteously by their hosts surfaced as well --- Eagles fans aren't taking any chances in the karma department heading into Super Bowl LII.