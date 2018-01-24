Steelers stars Antonio Brown, Ben Roethlisberger, Le'Veon Bell and head coach Mike Tomlin take the field during the AFC's Pro Bowl practice. (0:39)

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Le'Veon Bell and the Pittsburgh Steelers have made significant progress on a contract extension, the star running back said Wednesday after Pro Bowl practice.

Without divulging specifics about a contract, Bell said he is "happy" with what the team has presented to him.

"We are a lot closer than we were last year," Bell said. "I'm happy and the Steelers are happy right now where we're at. Obviously we have to continue to get it done."

In 2017, Bell turned down a long-term contract and played on a $12.1 million franchise tag. A second tag would be worth around $14.5 million, but Bell told ESPN earlier this month he will consider sitting out the season or retiring if an extension is not reached.

Bell's career average of 129 yards from scrimmage per game is the most for an NFL player over the first five years of a career.

The running back isn't sure whether the team will tag him as a placeholder, but he would like to avoid a repeat offseason that stretched both sides to the mid-July deadline before talks fizzled.

"I want to make sure everything is good," Bell said. "I'm not trying to play the same episode again. We need something new. ... Make everybody happy so everybody can come into the season and we don't have no distractions."

Bell also addressed the report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he blew off the Saturday walk-through before the playoff loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bell said he had a personal matter, which the Steelers knew about.

"It is what it is," he said.

Multiple sources classified Bell as mildly late for the 30-minute session but not a distraction leading into the game.

Bell has made clear he wants to set a precedent for running backs, which 2017 leading rusher and fellow Pro Bowler Kareem Hunt appreciates.

"I feel for him," the Chiefs tailback said. "We have a hard job."

Asked what the Steelers should do, Hunt responded, "pay him."