LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito spoke with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue on Wednesday, and the two have apparently cleared the air regarding Ngakoue's accusation that Incognito used a racial slur against him during the teams' wild-card playoff game.

Ngakoue said he wanted to move on from the incident and declined to talk about what Incognito said to him, but he did confirm the two players had spoken before the AFC's first Pro Bowl practice and ESPN's Wide World of Sports Complex. Incognito declined an interview after the practice.

Jaguars defensive tackle Malik Jackson said he saw Incognito and Ngakoue speaking on Wednesday morning but did not ask Ngakoue what they spoke about.

"We [NFL players] have a huge respect for each other, and sometimes the heat of the moment can get to you, and you can say things you might not really mean or do things you might not really mean and be apologetic for it," Jackson said. "I think it shows the true character of a man to come and apologize and/or talk about it to clear the air."

The NFL is still investigating the matter.

Several hours after the Jaguars' 10-3 playoff victory over the Bills at EverBank Field on Jan. 7, Ngakoue posted on Twitter that a Bills player wearing No. 64 was "goin have to come harder than some weak racist slurs." Ngakoue ended his tweet with the hashtag #Iaintjonathanmartin! Incognito wears No. 64

The day after the game, Ngakoue said it happened after a running play, but he could not recall if Incognito used the N-word.

"No, I don't remember, but, you know, he said what he said," Ngakoue said on Jan. 8. "He knows what he said. I don't have to repeat it."

Ngakoue, whose father is a native of Cameroon and whose mother is from the West Indies, said Incognito insulted his ethnicity.