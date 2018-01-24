Max Kellerman does not agree that New England should be favored in the Super Bowl if Rob Gronkowski can't play because they are very beatable without him. (1:10)

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was listed with a concussion on the team's initial injury report ahead of Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The injury report said Gronkowski would not have practiced had the Patriots taken the field Wednesday.

This marks the first time the Patriots have acknowledged that Gronkowski suffered a concussion. He was knocked out of the Patriots' 24-20 AFC Championship Game victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday after he took a big hit from safety Barry Church late in the second quarter and was wobbly as he got to his feet.

Gronkowski was present at the team facility Monday. By the time reporters arrived in the locker room, his chair was folded up at his locker and he had left. Teammate Matthew Slater described Gronkowski as being in "pretty good spirits" when they talked.

According to ESPN's Stats & Information, Gronkowski now has been listed on the injury report 50 times over his career, but this marks the first time with a concussion. That doesn't include the times he was placed on injured reserve. In 2013, when he tore an ACL on a hit by T.J. Ward that ended his season, Gronkowski was believed to have suffered a concussion on the play as well.

Super Bowl LII will be played Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.