Buffalo Bills guard Richie Incognito told TheMMQB.com that he apologized Wednesday to Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue after Ngakoue accused Incognito of using racial slurs in their Jan. 7 playoff game.

"I saw him in the locker room [at the Pro Bowl], went up to him, said, 'Good to finally meet you,' I apologized for my part in this, and I said I hope we can get a drink here and I can get to know you better," Incognito said in a story published Thursday evening. "He was cool. We shook hands and hugged it out."

Ngakoue told ESPN on Wednesday that he and Incognito spoke at the Pro Bowl about the incident. Ngakoue declined further comment on Thursday after Pro Bowl practice.

Incognito did not discuss with ESPN or TheMMQB.com what he said to Ngakoue during the Jaguars' 10-3 wild-card playoff win over the Bills.

An NFL spokesperson told ESPN this week the league continues to review the matter.

"What happened on the field that day is an exchange between two men in the setting of a football game," Incognito told TheMMQB.com. "We're gonna keep it between us. Out of peace and armistice, we are just going to keep it between us.

"I do think it's dead. I hope it can be put to bed."

Ngakoue made the accusation in a tweet hours after the playoff game that referenced former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin, whom Incognito was accused of harassing in 2013.

The day after the game, Ngakoue said it happened after a running play, but he could not recall if Incognito used the N-word.

"No, I don't remember, but, you know, he said what he said," Ngakoue said on Jan. 8. "He knows what he said. I don't have to repeat it."

Ngakoue, whose father is a native of Cameroon and whose mother is from the West Indies, said Incognito insulted his ethnicity.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.