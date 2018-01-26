Justin Tucker is more than just the most accurate kicker in NFL history. The Baltimore Ravens kicker is also the most talented player off the field.

Showing off his opera skills by singing "Ave Maria," Tucker was the winner of "Most Valuable Performer," an NFL talent show televised on CBS on Thursday night.

He beat out finalists Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (played piano) and Cleveland Browns guard Kevin Zeitler (dog tricks).

"This is amazing," Tucker said. "What an incredible opportunity. Such a blast."

Opera singer/Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, far right, took home the honor of the NFL's Most Valuable Performer. CBS Television

Tucker, who earned a music degree at the University of Texas, will give his $50,000 prize money to the Baltimore School for the Arts.

"Hopefully, we're going to keep encouraging Baltimore's youth to stay involved in music, dance and all of the fine arts," he said.

In what was his fourth live performance, Tucker wowed the judges in the first such talent show involving NFL players.

"That's what we call pitch perfect," said Katharine McPhee, a singer and actress.

Editor's Picks Watch: Ravens' Justin Tucker gets standing ovation after singing at concert Justin Tucker has proven his vocal skills are nearly as impressive as the talent that has made him one of the top kickers in the NFL.

The other players who participated were Ravens defensive tackle Brandon Williams (singing) and running back Alex Collins (Irish dancing) and Broncos defensive tackle Domata Peko (guitar and singing).

Tucker, who has sung previously at Christmas concerts, was the star of the show.

"I expected to be impressed tonight," said wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who was also a judge. "But I was not expecting to be moved. This was emotional."