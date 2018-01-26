LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fl. -- Reflecting on a Pittsburgh Steelers season stocked with weekly drama, defensive end Cameron Heyward would like to see less of it in 2018.

Heyward told ESPN from this week's Pro Bowl that the team would be wise to chill from the distractions and antics after a 13-win season ended with a playoff loss to Jacksonville.

"I just challenge all of us to not let that stuff happen again," Heyward said. "Who's to say we have to have all that stuff going on? We can be a better team because of it, grow from it, but that stuff is not going to get us anywhere. ... We've just got to make smarter decisions. Guys got to grow. I thought it got way too much media publicity with it. We've got to close ranks and get back to work."

Heyward, a first-team All Pro after recording 12 sacks, said he was 'shocked' with the narrative that the Steelers were undisciplined under head coach Mike Tomlin. Heyward said Tomlin never lost the team and the Steelers were focused on Jacksonville in the 45-42 divisional round loss.

But the Steelers faced near-weekly storylines on and off the field, including a Week 3 national anthem flap, Antonio Brown flipping a Gatorade cooler from the sideline in Baltimore, Martavis Bryant requesting a trade, Tomlin predicting 'fireworks' with the Patriots, the fallback from James Harrison's release, safety Mike Mitchell predicting a Patriots playoff win that never happened and Le'Veon Bell saying he'd contemplate retirement void of a long-term deal this offseason.

And that doesn't cover it all.

"Just a lot of stuff, AB kicking a Gatorade bottle or stuff like that," Heyward said. "I've gotten mad in certain situations, but because it's Antonio Brown, it gets blown out of proportion. We've just got to -- that stuff is going to happen, I understand -- but we've just got to focus in on what we do. Just because of outside noise, let's not give more food to the outside noise. Get back to business."

To be sure, Heyward pointed out the Steelers showed serious resolve winning 13 games through the haze, and Brown, who apologized for the cooler incident, was the league's most dominant receiver yet again.

Heyward even called Tomlin telling NBC's Tony Dungy in November that the Steelers anticipated seeing the Patriots in the playoffs 'ingenious.'

"It took the pressure off us and put it on him," Heyward said.