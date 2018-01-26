Eagles QB Carson Wentz is trying to stay involved with the Eagles as they prep for the Super Bowl while trying to do his own rehab. (0:44)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz spoke to the media for the first time since tearing his ACL against the Los Angeles Rams in December and revealed that he also tore the LCL in his left knee during that Week 14 game at the Coliseum.

Wentz does not anticipate the additional damage will significantly impact his length of rehab, and he is aiming to be on the field for the regular-season opener in 2018.

Carson Wentz ditches cane, showing progress in ACL rehab Carson Wentz appeared to be walking under his own power at practice on Friday, giving hope to a quick return to the field in the fall.

"My goal is to be out there Week 1. The timetable stuff, I wish I knew just as much as you guys wish you knew," he said Friday. "It's just such a fluid process, and we'll just see what happens."

Wentz came up limping after a diving touchdown run that was negated by a holding penalty in the third quarter against the Rams. He stayed in the game for the remainder of the drive, which he capped with a fourth-down touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery that gave the Eagles the lead. Nick Foles came in to replace Wentz, and the Eagles went on to beat the Rams to clinch the NFC East.

Wentz said he won't alter his playing style as a result of the injury.

"I am who I am. Injuries happen. Injuries aren't going to change me," he said. "Obviously you guys want to talk about, 'Are you learning to protect yourself?' We ... talked about that all season long, and that will continue to grow and develop, but as far as playing aggressive and being the player that I am, I won't change."

Wentz attended practice Friday and was moving around without the assistance of a cane. He is now walking under his own power for the first time since the injury.

Foles is 4-1 in five starts -- including two playoff victories -- since replacing Wentz and will be the starter in Super Bowl LII against the New England Patriots.