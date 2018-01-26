LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams said everything is fine between him and Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis after the two spoke face-to-face this week for the first time since Adams accused Davis of "head hunting" for a blindside hit that gave him a concussion.

Adams said Thursday that Davis sought him out on Monday, when the NFC players arrived in Orlando for the Pro Bowl, and apologized for the hit, which occurred late in the Panthers' 31-24 victory at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 17.

"He came and hollered at me the first day," Adams told ESPN. "It happened about a little over a month ago now so we kind of settled it. I'm trying to let bygones be bygones.

"Obviously you don't forget things like that, but at the same time we're teammates out here and you want to be civil and still have a good time so that's what it's about."

The day after the play happened, Adams, via Twitter, accused Davis of "head hunting" because he led with his helmet. Adams posted a series of tweets critical of the hit and Davis, who responded to one of the tweets and apologized.

I'll never understand it. Game is already dangerous enough and we got Pro Bowl players out here head hunting and saying they "didn't mean to harm me" — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

Somebody please explain to me what I wasnt trying to hurt him means when we nowhere near the play and u lead with ya head and ear hole a defenseless player.... — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) December 18, 2017

"In no way was I trying to hurt you," Davis tweeted. "My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake!"

That was the second concussion that Adams had suffered in 2017.

I understand your frustration and I do apologize for the hit! In no way was I trying to hurt you. My first instinct was turn and make a block. In all sincerity I do apologize. I truly respect you as a player and I made a mistake! — Thomas Davis (@ThomasDavisSDTM) December 18, 2017

Davis was suspended two games by the NFL for the hit. He told ESPN on Thursday that he wanted to apologize to Adams in person. "That was one of the things that I was most looking forward to, having that opportunity to sit down face-to-face with him and kind of explain my side of that situation, officially apologize to him face-to-face," Davis said. "It wasn't anything malicious and I said that to him in the message, but just I just really wanted to reiterate what I said to him in that message on social media."

Davis said it was received well and that Adams accepted his apology.

"He said he understood," Davis said. "He said that he was emotional when it happened. He was mad. But we've talked it out. We're in a good place right now."

Having won the Walter Payton Man of the Year, Byron "Whizzer" White NFL Man of the Year and Bart Starr Award in his past, Davis has enjoyed a sterling reputation across the league when it comes to character.

He acknowledged that it's been a challenge, however, conforming to new league rules as they pertain to hard hitting and avoiding the head and neck area. It was a much different league when he entered it in 2004 and he admitted that he is still figuring out how to adjust.

"The guys I looked up to when I started -- Derrick Brooks, Ray Lewis -- the way that those guys played the game. I just try to mirror my game after that," Davis said. "But at the same time, we're moving to a different place in the NFL and guys like myself just have to understand that we have to comply with the rules."

Davis added, "It's definitely a lot harder to conform. It takes some time, just changing up the style of play."