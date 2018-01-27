LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church was fined $24,309 for his hit on New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski in the AFC Championship Game, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss.

For a third straight day, Gronkowski was listed on the Patriots' injury report as a Did Not Practice due to a concussion.

The hit, which happened late in the first half of the Patriots' 24-20 victory, knocked Gronkowski out of the game. He was later diagnosed with a concussion.

Church hit Gronkowski in the upper body and head area while breaking up a pass and was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness. That was the first of back-to-back penalties (the next was a 32-yard pass interference penalty on cornerback A.J. Bouye) that aided the Patriots' final drive before the half.

New England scored on James White's 1-yard touchdown run with 55 seconds remaining to cut the Jaguars' lead to 14-10.