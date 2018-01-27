LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- Other than winning Super Bowls, C.J. Mosley has two goals for his NFL career: Play nowhere else but Baltimore and be considered the greatest linebacker in franchise history not named Ray Lewis.

"I've never been a guy that's liked change or gone to a new place and start over," Mosley said Saturday after the AFC's final walkthrough before Sunday's Pro Bowl. "I went all four years at Bama. I was at one high school. I was at one middle school. So I'll love to stay in Baltimore and continue my legacy and try to be the second-best linebacker to finish out there."

The second is obviously contingent on the first. The Ravens picked up the fifth-year option on Mosley's rookie contract, so he'll make $8.718 million in 2018. That amount is fully guaranteed once the new league year begins at 4 p.m. ET on March 14.

That leaves more than a year for the sides to work out a long-term extension. Mosley said Saturday that he's not in a rush to get anything done.

"I'm pretty sure something will get worked out, but I just focus on football," Mosley said. "I just leave that to the head of the front office and my agent. I just let them work that out. All I can do is stay healthy and play football.

"I'm not really focused on that. I feel like I put in all the work I could and shed a lot of blood, sweat and tears, so I feel like my play will do all the talking when it comes time for that."

Mosley has been one of the league's best defensive players since the Ravens drafted him 17th overall in 2014. He ranks fifth in tackles (489) and fifth in solo tackles (313) among all defensive players and second in interceptions (eight) among linebackers over the past four seasons. The only linebacker with more interceptions is Carolina's Luke Kuechly (nine).

He has made three Pro Bowls and only missed two regular-season games in his four seasons. Mosley's 2018 salary currently ranks 26th among linebackers, and a new deal could have an average salary in the $11 million to $15 million range.

"It's definitely new, talking about contracts and money and all that," Mosley said. "Everybody is well-respected with the Ravens organization, from the top to the bottom. I love all the coaches, all the players, so I definitely expect to finish my career there.

"I'm not too focused on, when I get back, if it's gonna be awkward and all that stuff. I think that at the end of the day, we all go there to work."