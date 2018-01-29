Tom Brady says he is re-evaluating his weekly interview with sports radio WEEI after host Alex Reimer made disparaging remarks about the quarterback's 5-year-old daughter. (1:27)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady cut short his weekly interview Monday morning on sports radio WEEI, saying he was disappointed that one of the station's hosts previously made disparaging remarks about his 5-year-old daughter when discussing the "Tom vs. Time" documentary.

"I've tried to come on this show for many years and showed you guys a lot of respect," Brady said. "I've always tried and come on and do a good job for you guys. It's very disappointing when you hear [the comments about my daughter], certainly. My daughter, or any child, certainly don't deserve that."

Brady added that he would evaluate if he will appear on the station again.

"I really don't have much to say this morning. Maybe I'll speak with you guys some other time," he said, before ending the interview.

Brady, whose family is a notable part of the "Tom vs. Time" documentary, appears on the "Kirk & Callahan Show" each week. The host who made a disparaging remark about his daughter, Alex Reimer, said it on a different show last week.

Reimer, who is in his mid-20s and sometimes appears on the "Kirk & Callahan Show," called Brady's daughter "an annoying little pissant."

Kirk Minihane, one of the hosts of the show, said on the air Monday that Reimer had been suspended for the entire Super Bowl week.

Last week, WEEI's parent company, Entercom, and the Patriots announced a multiyear partnership extension. In making the announcement, Entercom noted "the agreement includes broadcasting rights of 'Patriots Monday' and 'Patriots Friday,' headlined by five-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady."