NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are hiring former Ravens defensive coordinator Dean Pees as their defensive coordinator, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Pees announced his retirement following the 2017 season after coaching 45 years on several levels including 14 in the NFL. He cited a desire to spend more time with his family.

That retirement lasted four weeks, as Pees will make the move to Nashville.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel has a strong relationship with Pees and played for him for five years, when Pees was with the New England Patriots for two years as linebackers coach and three years as defensive coordinator. Vrabel was able to convince Pees to come out of retirement.

Pees is expected to have his son, Matt Pees, a head coach at Green Mountain High School in Colorado, join him in Tennessee on the staff.

Dean Pees, 68, will replace 80-year-old Dick LeBeau as the Titans defensive coordinator. Vrabel made the decision to not bring LeBeau back last week and told him in person.

Green Mountain initially announced the Pees' hires via Twitter.

Dean Pees spent the past eight seasons with the Ravens, including the past six as defensive coordinator. He's one of a select few coaches to win a Super Bowl with multiple teams.

Baltimore finished 12th in total defense and sixth in scoring defense in 2017 under Pees. Tennessee finished 13th in total defense and 17th in scoring defense in 2017 under LeBeau.

Vrabel spent Tuesday through Thursday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, with general manager Jon Robinson and several other key Titans front-office members interviewing candidates to fill his staff.

He's still searching for an offensive coordinator, but he has hired several assistant coaches, including quarterbacks coach Pat O'Hara and outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen from the Houston Texans and defensive backs coach Kerry Coombs from Ohio State.