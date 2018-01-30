One day after the Cleveland Indians announced they would no longer use Chief Wahoo as a logo after this season, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said he did not see the Washington Redskins' nickname changing.

Roger Goodell on Golic & Wingo Full interview: On the catch rule:

"As great a job as the officials do, they're officiating around a rule that exists, and they're doing a great job with it. I think we've got to look at the rule itself as, Is it accomplishing what we want? And that's obviously to bring that clarity to what a catch is." "I think the thing where we're really focused in on is, Is this going to the ground and surviving the ground? I think that's what's caused a little more of the controversy, and that's the area the committee's going to be focused on the next few weeks." On shortening replay reviews:

"Last year we spent a great deal of time on the game presentation, which was about reducing unnecessary stoppages and unnecessary delays. Fans ... want to see football in action. We need to do more, and I think we can do better, particularly in that area where the replays can be done, I think, a little more efficiently, and we also try to have to see if we can keep it from being such an imposition in the action of the game." On the Redskins' name/logo:

"Dan Snyder has really worked in the Native American community to understand better their perspective, and I think it's reflected mostly in a Washington Post poll that came out in [May 2016] that said over nine out of 10 Native Americans do not take that in a negative fashion, the Redskins' logo or the Redskins' name, and they support it." On potential changes in sports gambling:

"The Supreme Court is considering changes potentially in laws with respect to gambling across our country, and I think we're going to be prepared as a league to address those, and no matter how the Supreme Court comes out, but also how things continue to evolve. I think we have, but we're going to protect the integrity of the game, I assure you of that."

Redskins owner Dan Snyder has remained firm in his desire to keep the nickname, and Goodell said Tuesday on the Golic & Wingo show, "I don't see him changing that perspective."

Despite increasing pressure the past several years, Snyder hasn't budged, once telling USA Today that he'll never change the nickname and "you can use caps." Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred supported the Indians' decision and had reportedly been pushing the team over the past year to go in that direction. Goodell does not sound inclined to do the same.

In 2016, The Washington Post polled 504 Native Americans and found that 10 percent deemed the name offensive. The results were similar to those from a poll 12 years earlier by the Annenberg Public Policy Center.

After the Indians announced their decision Monday, the Change the Mascot campaign issued a statement by Oneida Nation representative Ray Halbritter wanting the Redskins to follow suit.

The statement said in part, "Cleveland's decision should finally compel the Washington football team to make the same honorable decision. For too long, people of color have been stereotyped with these kinds of hurtful symbols -- and no symbol is more hurtful than the football team in the nation's capital using a dictionary-defined racial slur as its team name. Washington Owner Dan Snyder needs to look at Cleveland's move and then look in the mirror and ask whether he wants to be forever known as the most famous purveyor of bigotry in modern sports, or if he wants to finally stand on the right side of history and change his team's name. We hope he chooses the latter."

Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that a trademark law that bars disparaging terms infringed on free speech rights and was unconstitutional, providing a boost to the Redskins. Team president Bruce Allen also said in 2015 that the team wouldn't change the name even if doing so would help it secure a new stadium in the District of Columbia. The Redskins are also discussing sites in Maryland, where they currently play, and Virginia, where they train. Their lease at FedExField expires in 2027.